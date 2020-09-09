King rises from placement to agency leadership role

Brand design

Dave King and Andy Gray

A creative expert has taken a leading role at the agency where he started his career after winning a graduate placement award.

A decade after that first opportunity with StudioLR in Edinburgh, Dave King has been appointed its head of strategy and creative and will lead the 10-strong team in tandem with co-founder Andy Gray.

Mr Gray, head of business, said: “We sponsored the Graduate Prize for Graphic Design at Napier University and the winner earned a short placement with us.

“From the moment Dave walked in the door for his placement it was clear there was something special about him.

“We’ve supported his development with us for 10 years and so now it’s the natural step for Dave to move into this senior leadership role.”