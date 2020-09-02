Former banker Allen joins BRS from LendingCrowd

Turnaround consultancy

Glasgow based business turnaround consultancy BRS has appointed Anthony Allen as group business development manager.

Mr Allen will be responsible for driving growth across the BRS Group’s three core service divisions, BRS Consulting, BRS Credit Management and BRS Capital, supporting distressed SME businesses when they most need it.

He is a former banker with experience in the financial services sector. He joins BRS from the Lending Crowd where he was responsible for development of SME lending, and prior to that he was in business development with Barclays Bank and the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group.

Danny Jamieson, MD of BRS Corporate Services Group, said: “This is a key strategic appointment.

“Anthony is a skilled negotiator with an excellent track record in relationship management and has achieved some truly outstanding results throughout his career. He brings experience in risk and change management to the role and will be an asset to our team, and to our clients.”

Mr Allen said: “I have worked in financial services lending for 14 years, helping businesses to secure the commercial finance they need to survive and grow.”