Forestry industry names Lords speaker as chairman

Forestry

Lord Duncan of Springbank, deputy speaker of the House of Lords and former MEP, has been named as the independent chairman of forestry and wood body Confor. The peer’s appointment has been confirmed by the Cabinet Office.

Before joining the government, Lord Duncan (pictured) spent more than 12 years in Brussels, including three years as an MEP.

During his time in the European Parliament, he sat on the committees responsible for environment and for energy. He was the chief negotiator on the reform of EU carbon markets and was his group’s chief negotiator on nine pieces of environmental legislation.

Lord Duncan is also a board member of the Schwarzenegger Institute in California and a fellow of the Geological Society. He holds degrees in geology from the Universities of Bristol and St Andrews.

His appointment is part of a move to update and strengthen the governance of Confor, which represents 1500 forestry and wood-using bodies across the UK.

Stuart Goodall, Confor CEO, said: “Ian has wide-ranging experience, is politically well-connected and brings a valuable new perspective to Confor’s work. As we look towards the COP26 environment summit in Glasgow in Autumn 2021, Lord Duncan’s experience and environmental credentials will be important in shaping Confor’s message.”

Lord Duncan, 47, who is also chairman of the National Forest Company, said: “I’m excited to be taking up this appointment at a time when the forestry and wood industry has such a vital role to play, in leading a Green Recovery from Covid-19 and delivering our climate change targets.”