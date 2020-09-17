Main Menu

Care services

Foote takes up development role at Meallmore

By a Daily Business reporter | September 17, 2020

Scottish care provider, Meallmore has promoted Carol-Anne Foote to the newly-created role of commissioning and business development manager.

The new position will see Ms Foote working with the operations team to develop the company’s portfolio of facilities providing person-centred care and support, while also expanding the care offering across Scotland in existing care homes and new developments. 

Her first task is to oversee Meallmore’s newest care home, Greenan Manor in Ayr, recruit staff and welcome its first residents. The purpose-built care home is due to open its doors in winter 2020.

She began her career as a registered mental health nurse and has more than 20 years’ experience in the private care sector. She joined Meallmore in 2005 as care home manager for Forthland Lodge in Edinburgh, before becoming area manager for the central east region of Scotland in 2008.

Speaking about her new position, Ms Foote said: “I feel lucky to have developed my career with such a caring and supportive company, and I look forward to supporting the operations team.”

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Fraser joins private client team at Lindsays

Lindsays, the independent legal firm for families and businesses, has added Caroline Fraser as aRead More

Ross Finnie

Finnie among new advisers to Scots Secretary Jack

Ross Finnie: former government minister Former LibDem MSP and Scottish government minister Ross Finnie isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.