Foote takes up development role at Meallmore

By a Daily Business reporter |

Scottish care provider, Meallmore has promoted Carol-Anne Foote to the newly-created role of commissioning and business development manager.

The new position will see Ms Foote working with the operations team to develop the company’s portfolio of facilities providing person-centred care and support, while also expanding the care offering across Scotland in existing care homes and new developments.

Her first task is to oversee Meallmore’s newest care home, Greenan Manor in Ayr, recruit staff and welcome its first residents. The purpose-built care home is due to open its doors in winter 2020.

She began her career as a registered mental health nurse and has more than 20 years’ experience in the private care sector. She joined Meallmore in 2005 as care home manager for Forthland Lodge in Edinburgh, before becoming area manager for the central east region of Scotland in 2008.

Speaking about her new position, Ms Foote said: “I feel lucky to have developed my career with such a caring and supportive company, and I look forward to supporting the operations team.”