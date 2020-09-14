Firms see more benefits from pandemic than Brexit

'Positive changes'

Home working, one of the changes in work patterns

Small firms believe they will see more benefits from the Covid-19 pandemic than from Brexit.

Three quarters (78%) of firms polled in a Business Gateway survey found said that while the pandemic is a concern, more than half (52%) of firms anticipate some positive changes.

These included more efficient working practices and greater resilience to the impacts of future pandemics.

By contrast, only 38% expect positive outcomes from Brexit, with 60% believing it will lead to higher taxes or overheads and more than half saying it would impact on supply chains or a loss in sales.

However, despite the prospect of gaining from pandemic, two thirds of firms (64%) expressed worries about surviving a second wave or another future pandemic.

A third (33%) anticipate that they will have to restructure their business in response to the changes from Brexit.

More help for town centres

More money is being made available to help Scotland’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) support their communities in their recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Government has released a further £700,000 to support them over the next six months through a second round of the Covid-19 Business Improvement Districts Resilience Fund, applications to which open today (Monday, 14 September.

This latest financial support, administered through Scotland’s Improvement Districts, is on top of a first round of £1 million of grant funding released to support BIDs in March.

This money has been used to help BIDs and surrounding businesses with a range of initiatives to help local economies bounce back from the pandemic, including community resilience measures, e-commerce platforms, and schemes to ensure social distancing and hygiene measures are in place, in line with all Scottish Government guidelines.