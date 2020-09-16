Finnie among new advisers to Scots Secretary Jack

Politics

Ross Finnie: former government minister

Former LibDem MSP and Scottish government minister Ross Finnie is among three new advisers to the Scotland Secretary and Advocate General.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce CEO Stuart Patrick and Scottish charity executive and former ferries boss Martin Dorchester are also appointed to the joint management board of the Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland and the Office of the Advocate General for Scotland.

UK Government non-executive board members are appointed by the Secretary of State to give advice and support to ministers and officials on the operational and delivery implications of policy proposals.

· Ross Finnie is currently chairman of Food Standards Scotland He was a Liberl Democrat MSP and served as a Scottish Government Minister for agriculture, food and fisheries. He has previous board experience with the Water Industry Commission of Scotland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Boards.

· Stuart Patrick is chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, supporting on trade. A serving Board Member of the British Chamber of Commerce, he was awarded a CBE in 2019 for services to business and the economy in Glasgow.

· Martin Dorchester has extensive experience serving on boards in public, private and charity sectors. He is chief executive of Includem, a specialist Scottish charity supporting young people and their families. Prior to this he was group chief executive of David MacBrayne as well as managing director of Calmac Ferries.

The new appointees will join non-executive director Joyce Cullen on the joint management board.

Mr Jack said: “All three appointees will help strengthen the UK Government’s capability at this crucial time – as we ensure our economy can bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic, and we make the most of new global opportunities outside of the EU.”

Non-executive board members are senior figures from outside government, appointed to provide expert external challenge and advice to UK Government departments.