Extinction Rebellion arrests after newspaper blockade

Action condemned by MPs

By a Daily Business reporter |

Demonstrators outside a Murdoch-owned plant in Hertfordshire

Climate change protestors were arrested for staging a blockade aimed at halting the delivery of newspapers in Scotland and England.

Some retailers were left without copies of several national newspapers today after members of Extinction Rebellion prevented vehicles leaving printworks.

The presses print the Sun, Times, Sun on Sunday and Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, as well as the London Evening Standard.

The demonstrators said they were exposing “a failure to adequately report on the climate emergency”, but their actions in North Lanarkshire, Merseyside and Hertfordshire were condemned by politicians from across the political spectrum.

Banners reading “Free The Truth” and “5 Crooks Control Our News” and “Refugees are welcome here” were on display.

Police said about 72 activists had been arrested, while the blockade in Lanarkshire was cleared at about midnight with no arrests.

A statement from News UK, which publishes the Murdoch titles, said: “Total print run last night for the impacted print plants was due to be just under three million.

“No newspapers left those sites and other printers around the country printed and distributed as much as they could take. This happened late, hence the late deliveries to retailers.”

Prime minister, Boris Johnson, said: “A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change. It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news in this way.”

The Labour MP Dawn Butler sent a tweet congratulating the demonstrators, saying: “Bravo Extinction Rebellion”, but she later deleted it.

The Labour party subsequently issued a statement sharing the Prime Minister’s view. “A free press is vital for our democracy. People have the right to read the newspapers they want. Stopping them from being distributed and printers from doing their jobs is wrong,” it said.

Extinction Rebellion released their own statement, stating: “Our free press, society and democracy is under attack – from a failing government that lies to us consistently.

“Our leaders have allowed the majority of our media to be amassed in the hands of five people with powerful vested interests and deep connections to fossil fuel industries. We need a free press but we do not have it. They have failed us.”