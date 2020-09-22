Ex-journalist Findlay to head Ross comms team

New advice team

Russell Findlay (pic: Twitter)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has appointed former STV, Scottish Sun and Sunday Mail journalist Russell Findlay as his director of communications.

The veteran investigative journalist, editor and author will lead an expanded press and policy team with further appointments including former Angus MP Kirstene Hair, former No10 and Scotland Office special adviser Elliot Roy and ex-Department for Education special adviser Innes Taylor.

Mr Ross said: “Russell will head up an expanded, well-rounded Scottish Conservative team with the press and policy expertise to lead us into the election campaign firing on all cylinders.”

Mr Findlay said: “It is a privilege to be joining Douglas Ross and as he leads the party into next year’s crucial Holyrood election.”