Djokovic thrown out of US Open after ball hits judge

Tennis sensation

By a Daily Business reporter |

Novak Djokovic having the verdict spelled out

Top seed Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open fourth-round match after hitting a ball at a line judge.

The world number one showed his frustration after losing serve to trail 6-5 against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian took a ball out of his pocket and hit it behind him, striking the female line judge in her throat. It appeared to be a freak accident and Djokovic immediately rushed to help the injured woman.

After a lengthy discussion, he was defaulted by tournament officials.

A United States Tennis Association statement said: “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open.

“Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

Djokovic was the heavy favourite to win the men’s singles title at the US Open, which is being played behind closed doors and is the first Grand Slam to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic had not lost a singles match in 2020 and was aiming for an 18th Grand Slam triumph to move closer to rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are not playing in New York, in the race to finish with the most men’s major titles of all-time.

Djokovic appeared to plead his case to tournament referee Soeren Friemel and Grand Slam supervisor Andreas Egli during a long conversation at the net.

Eventually, however, he accepted his fate and shook hands with the 20th seed.

Djokovic left Flushing Meadows without giving a news conference.