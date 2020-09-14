DB Live: Wetherspoon rejects pubs alert; Arm sold; RBS PMI

Monday Update

7am: Martin angry over restrictions

Pub chain boss Tim Wetherspoon has taken aim at the restrictions placed on bars, rejecting claims that they are “dangerous places”.

Wetherspoon said it has had approximately 32 million customer visits to its 861 open pubs in the 10 weeks since 4 July.

There have been 66 positive tests for Covid-19 among its 41,564 employees during this time, with 811 pubs reporting zero positive tests, 40 pubs reporting one, six pubs two, two pubs three and two pubs four.

Most of the reported cases have been mild or asymptomatic and 28 of the 66 employees have already returned to work, after self-isolating in accordance with medical guidelines.

Mr Martin said: “The situation with regard to pubs has been widely misunderstood.

“For example, Professor Hugh Pennington, of Aberdeen University, has said, without scientific evidence, that pubs are “dangerous places to be” (Daily Express, 14 August).

“This sort of negative view about pubs may have been fuelled by inaccurate press headlines.

“The Daily Mail (11 September), for example, said “Britons have promised to run riot” during the weekend and referred to the situation as being like “the last days of Rome”.

“In fact, trade was very quiet over the weekend, as the public weighed up the evidence about the alleged dangers of going out – Wetherspoon sales were 22.5% below the equivalent Saturday last year.

“It is clearly not the case that pubs are “dangerous places to be”.

“There have been more positive cases at one farm in Hereford than at all Wetherspoon pubs – and over four times as many at one sandwich-making facility in Northampton.

Mr Martin added: “If pubs are closed, or restricted so much that they become unprofitable, a great deal of the strenuous effort of the hospitality industry’s 3.2 million employees, currently engaged on upholding hygiene and social distancing standards, will be lost – leaving the public to socialise at home or elsewhere, in unsupervised circumstances.

Costain falls to loss

Construction firm Costain slumped to a pre-tax loss of £92.3m during the first half of this year from an £8.4m profit last time. Turnover dipped to £548.7m from £599.2m.

But Costain bosses are confident about future prospects after securing £2bn of future orders during the period and shaking-up management systems in a bid to avoid future problem contracts.

Results were hit by a £45.4m charge on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road contract and £49.3m on the Peterborough & Huntingdon gas station job.

Arm sold

One of Britain’s most successful tech companies, Arm Holdings, is being sold by its Japanese owners for $40 billion.

US company Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5bn in shares and $12bn in cash for the Cambridge-based chip designer although the deal is still subject to regulatory approval in the UK and could face opposition from its new owners’ rivals.

ARM’s technology is at the heart of most smartphones, among many other devices.

Nvidia has promised that the UK operations will remain and that it will hire more staff and retain ARM’s brand. It said that the deal would create “the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence” (AI).

Hundreds of companies such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Qualcomm license its innovations. ARM says 180 billion chips have been made based on its solutions.

Scottish economy remains weak

The Scottish private sector returned to growth during August, with business activity rising at the quickest pace for more than six years, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI.

Malcolm Buchanan, Scotland Board chairman at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Scottish private sector showed some very encouraging signs in August.

“Business activity rose at the quickest rate since July 2014 and new orders increased for the first time since February, amid reports that looser lockdown restrictions had allowed the economy to reopen and released pent-up client demand.

“Still, things are not back to normal. Capacity pressures remained weak and, as a result, firms made further cuts to their workforces. The rate of job shedding remained sharp, despite easing further from April’s record.

Across the 12 monitored UK areas, only the North East of England and Northern Ireland registered a weaker outlook than Scotland.

