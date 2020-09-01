DB Live: STV falls to loss; M&S Ocado JV kicks off

Tuesday Update

7am: STV advertising revenue hit

STV fell to a £4.9 million half year loss from a £9.1m profit as revenue was hit by the advertising downturn.

Adjusted profits before tax, which is before exceptionals, fell 56% to £4.4m (£10.1m)

Total advertising revenue was down 20%, with national down 23% and regional impacted to a lesser extent, down 18%

Group revenues down 19% at £44.7m (£54.9m)

Digital revenues up 5%, with VOD revenue from STV Player +13%

Studios revenue down 17% reflecting the pause in filming in Q2, but profit impact wholly mitigated by strong secondary sales and cost savings

Savings and variable broadcast cost model mitigated nearly half of the revenue decline, with operating profit of £5.2m, down 52%

Interim dividend declared of 3p per share to be satisfied by way of a bonus issue of new ordinary shares

All STV programmes are now back in production under new safety protocols

Baroness Ford will not seek re-election to the board at next year’s AGM

STV Studios announces the addition of a new label to its portfolio, factual entertainment producer, Barefaced TV.

…. more follows

6.30am: Ann Summers ‘poised for CVA’

Lingerie firm Ann Summers is poised to launch a CVA after suffering increased losses in its latest reported year, according to retail sources.

Ann Summers chief executive Jacqueline Gold, told Retail Week that some landlords refused to work in partnership.

Today’s Agenda

* Furlough: Firms have to pay 10% of the costs of the furlough scheme

* Politics: Nicola Sturgeon outlines Programme for Government (see below)

* Media: BBC Studios’ chief executive Tim Davie succeeds Tony Hall as Director General of the BBC and will spend his first day in Scotland

* Food retail: Online retailer Ocado has added 10 Percy Pig-branded vans to its national fleet in preparation for today’s launch of its customer deliveries of M&S food. The joint venture replaces Ocado’s tie-up with Waitrose.

M&S has developed 750 new products in time for the launch and is making more than 6,800 products exclusively available through the channel. M&S is set to pay Ocado £750m for a 50% share of the new venture.

Waitrose, part of the John Lewis Partnership, is in the process of building its own warehouses and finding delivery partners, and last week announced a 12-week trial with Deliveroo.

* Rail report: An interim report on the Stonehaven rail crash will be delivered

* Wealth management: M&G completes its acquisition of the UK Wealth Management platform Ascentric from the Royal London Group. The acquisition, which was announced in May, brings £15.5 billion of assets under administration to M&G as well as relationships with more than 1,500 UK advisory firms acting on behalf of over 90,000 individual customers.

* Asset management: Stephen Bird replaces Keith Skeoch as chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen

