DB Live: Stocks to continue rebound; Staffline appoints CEO

Wednesday Update

8.15am: London higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 50 points (0.86%) higher at 5,879.39 as it confirmed early forecasts (see below) of a rebound from its plunge on Monday. The largely export-focused index benefited from a weaker pound.

7am: Staffline appoints CEO

Staffline, the recruitment and training group, has appointed Albert Ellis, currently non-executive director, as chief executive with effect from 1 October.

Mr Ellis was appointed to the board in March and has extensive executive level experience in the recruitment and human capital sectors. Most recently, He served as group chief executive at Harvey Nash Group, the AIM quoted technology recruitment and IT outsourcing group, for 14 years before it was sold in 2018.

In 2017 Staffline acquired Edinburgh-based Brightwork Recruitment.

Hornby sales higher

Hornby, the models and collectibles group, said sales and margins for the period from the 1 April to the 31 August have been higher than the previous year and are higher than internal budgets.

It said the outcome for the full year is subject to the sales rate over the key Christmas trading period and there is the potential for disruption depending on the arrangements for leaving the EU.

PZ Cussons

Consumer goods group PZ Cussons reported a strong first-quarter update and proposed a smaller, “more sustainable” dividend alongside final results that showed profits fell by a third.

The FTSE 250 company reported £587.2m of revenue for the year to 31 May, a dip of 2.6% that was blamed on a challenging Nigerian economy and a mixed impact of coronavirus on the business.

Markets

London’s rebound is expected to continue. The FTSE 100 was forecast to open 72 points higher after closing up 25.17 points, or 0.4%, at 5,829.46 on Tuesday.

Wall Street ended in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.7%. The Nikkei 225 index was 0.3% lower.