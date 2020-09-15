DB Live: Ocado sales up; Beeks ‘confident’; Cumulus deal

Tuesday Update

7am: Ocado upbeat

Online delivery service said its deal with Marks & Spencer is performing well.

Retail revenue for the 13 weeks to 30 August was up 52% in its third quarter while average orders per week rose 9.6%. Retail sales grew faster compared to the second quarter as demand remained high, Ocado noted, and comes against a “seasonally softer” quarter a year ago.

Beeks Financial Cloud

Beeks, the Glasgow-based cloud computing firm for financial markets, remains confident of growth despite a dip in pre-tax profit to £0.68 million in the year to the end of June against £1.04m last time.

The company is proposing a final dividend of 0.15p per share equating to full year dividend payment of 0.35p (2019: 0.35p). Revenues increased 27% to £9.36m (2019: £7.35m).

CEO Gordon McArthur, said it had been “a year of considerable progress” in delivering on key objectives.

“While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic may continue to cause a delay in corporate decision making, and in spite of the wider economic uncertainties, we are confident the long-term growth drivers in our market remain intact – with financial services organisations increasingly looking to take advantage of the benefits of Cloud infrastructure.”

Unemployment rises

UK payrolls shrank by 695,000 between March and August as employers cut jobs ahead of the winding down of the Job Retention Scheme, the Office for National Statistics said

The UK unemployment rate is up from 3.9% in April-June to 4.1% in the three months to the end of July, its first rise since March. The unemployment rate in Scotland rose to 4.6%.

See also: Starmer wants new furlough plan as jobs market shrinks

Cumulus in spin-out deal

Europe’s first oncology drug discovery accelerator, Edinburgh-headquartered Cumulus Oncology has become a key founder of start-up biotech company, Modulus Oncology, a University of Sheffield spin-out biotech company.

As part of the spin-out deal, executives from Cumulus including CEO and Founder Clare Wareing and Chair Alan Wise have taken on senior roles in the leadership team of Modulus with Wise appointed CEO and Wareing taking up the post of Chief Business Officer.

Next month, Cumulus is set to announce a high profile advisory board and plans to grow its base in Edinburgh.

Employee ownership trusts on rise

Tax efficient employee ownership trusts are on the rise as more workers demand a stake in the business they work for.

Today’s agenda

Pensions: The Court of Appeal will give a ruling on pensions campaign group Backto60’s claim for back payments for millions of women

Trade Unions: STUC annual conference

