DB Live: Deloitte fined over audit; Next profits plunge

Thursday Update

7.03am: Deloitte sanctioned over audit

Deloitte has been fined £15 million and two partners sanctioned by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) following an investigation into the audit of Autonomy Corporation between January 2009 and June 2011.

An independent Disciplinary Tribunal made findings of Misconduct following a seven-week hearing during October and November 2019 and sanctions were determined following a hearing in July 2020

Deloitte has been severely reprimanded and has agreed to provide a Root Cause Analysis of the reasons for the misconduct, why the firm’s processes and controls did not prevent it and whether the firm’s current processes would lead to a different outcome.

Richard Knights has been excluded from membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants for England and Wales for five years and has been fined £500,000.

Nigel Mercer has been fined £250,000 and received a severe reprimand.

Deloitte will pay all of the costs of the investigation claimed by the FRC’s Executive Counsel, amounting to £5,635,014.53 (inclusive of VAT), together with the costs of the Tribunal.

Deloitte last week announced it was setting up a audit governance board chaired by Baroness Margaret Ford.

7am: Next online underpins growth

Profits at fashion retailer Next were all but wiped out in the first half – down 97% from £320m to £9m – but it has revised its forecast sharply upwards to £300m for the full year as the company’s sales performance through the pandemic has been more resilient than expected.

It admitted that it was “fortunate” that its online sales accounted for more than half of its turnover going into the pandemic.

“We had the scale online to make up for some of the business we lost, and continue to lose, from our stores,” it said in a half-year statement.

“Interestingly, sales online have been significantly stronger since our stores reopened than they were before the pandemic struck. It appears that some lockdown habits have stuck, and we have been able to take advantage of this shift to online.”

It said the scale of the online business (in the UK and overseas) and the fact that much of its store portfolio is located out of town, have served to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic on trade.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“The company’s finances are in good shape. We have reduced our stock levels and costs as the pandemic progressed.”

It said that while the pandemic has been hugely expensive and disruptive there has been much to learn from the experience.

“We have discovered powerful ways to improve our warehouse and call centre operations. Perhaps more importantly, the experience of having to work from home has opened our eyes to new and better ways of working, collaborating and communicating amongst ourselves and with our suppliers.

“We have consciously increased our appetite for new ideas, along with our willingness to take on the risks associated with investing in new projects. The pandemic has created a more fluid environment in which opportunities are likely to emerge at speed.

“It was a stroke of good fortune that the product areas that did well, also had much lower rates of return. So every item despatched was less likely to come back and more likely to convert into a sale. This meant that limited picking and packing capacity was used to best effect.”

Full price sales down 33% on last year, but full price sales in the last seven weeks up 4% on last year.

It expects full price sales for the rest of the year to be down 12% and profit before tax of £300m, up from the central scenario of £195m given in July’s Trading Statement.

Next has agreed terms with Lbrands to set up a joint venture selling Victoria’s Secret and Pink products under licence in the UK and Eire.

Today’s agenda

Bank of England interest rate decision (12:00). The Monetary Policy Committee is not expected to make any changes to the current policy settings, but two of its members may vote for an increase in the size of the quantitative easing programme.

The Scotland 5G Centre will launch its S5GConnect Programme, delivering the next stage of the Scottish Government’s 5G strategy. Full story here