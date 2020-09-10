DB Live: MacSween to leave Iomart; Morrisons; BA; Saga; Breedon

Thursday Update

7am: Iomart chief to retire

Angus MacSween is to retire as chief executive of Scottish cloud computing firm iomart Group after more than 20 years in the job.

Mr MacSween, who set up the company in Glasgow in 1998, will be succeeded on 1 October by Reece Donovan, who joined as chief operating officer in March.

Mr MacSween will remain on the board as a non-executive director for up to 12 months to oversee a smooth transition and handover.

… more follows

British Airways owner to raise capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group, owner of British Airways, is raising €2.741 billion through a rights issue.

The subscription price will be €0.92 for each new share, representing a 35.9% discount to the TERP (theoretical ex-rights price) based on the closing price of the shares on 9 September.

As previously announced, Qatar Airways Group, IAG’s largest shareholder (25.1% holding), will subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement.

For each existing share of IAG, its holder is entitled to one subscription right and 2 subscription rights are required to subscribe for 3 New Shares.

Morrisons hit by safety costs

Supermarket chain Morrisons has reported a strong uplift in sales in the second quarter, but profits took a hit from extra Covid measures.

Sales rose 12.3% excluding fuel in the second quarter, and 8.7% over the first half when fuel was stripped out.

Fuel sales dived during lockdown with cars off the road, dragging total first half revenue down 1.1% to £8.73 billion, but the retailer said this is now “rebuilding”. Excluding fuel revenues rose 8.8% to £7.55 billion.

Pre-tax profits fell 28.2% to £202m after the £155m cost of fitting out stores and staff with Covid safety measures. A £93m business rates relief tax break brought net costs down to £62m.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 2.04p but its already-deferred special dividend decision has been put on hold until next year.

It confirmed reports that it would hire thousands more staff to cope with rising online deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Breedon welcomes CMA verdict

Breedon has welcomed today’s announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority that it has reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by the company in connection with its completed acquisition of certain assets and operations from CEMEX , or a modified version of them, might be acceptable.

These undertakings will require the divestment of a small number of ready-mixed concrete plants and an asphalt plant in England, and two quarries and a cement terminal in Scotland.

Breedon said it expects to be able to finalise the required undertakings to the CMA’s satisfaction and complete the required divestments in the near future, paving the way for the integration of the remaining former CEMEX assets into the Group later this year.

Until that time they will continue to be held separate from Breedon and operated as Pinnacle Construction Materials.

Saga raises capital

Travel and financial services company Saga is raising £150 million through a placing an open offer to strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity and support the execution of its reinvigorated strategy under its strengthened management team.

This is underpinned by a pledge of up to £100m by Sir Roger De Haan, Saga’s former chief executive and the son of the founder of the business.

Deep Matter

The AIM-quoted Glasgow company focusing on digitising chemistry has entered into a series of engagements with top ten pharma, life science providers, research and academic institutions and blue-chip technology partners.

Mark Warne, CEO, said: “Over the last year we have achieved encouraging growth in our revenue which has continued into the first half of 2020, despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19.

“The outlook for our DigitalGlassware platform remains positive as pharmaceutical and academic organisations seek solutions for working remotely and in a socially distanced environment.

“We remain cautiously optimistic for the sector in which we operate, observing that M&A activity has bounced back in recent months with pharmaceutical companies collaborating with AI and technology, and we are confident that our enhanced focus on sales will be well received and will contribute to the growth of the business.”

Financial Highlights

* Revenue of £0.54m (30 June 2019: £0.22m)

* Loss from continuing operations after tax of £1.17m (30 June 2019: loss of £1.62m)

* Cash at 30 June 2020 of £2.01m (31 December 2019: £2.61m)

Today’s Agenda

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce the latest review of the lockdown measures

Today’s Daily Business headlines

Hires move McColl’s Alba Bank closer to launch

Lloyds to axe 865 insurance and wealth jobs