DB Live: JD Sports; Nucleus; EasyJet; retail update

7am: EasyJet adjusts forecast

Following the latest quarantine announcement easyJet now expects to fly slightly less than the 40% of planned capacity for Q4 2020 which was highlighted at its Q3 trading update.

“This is the result of continued schedule thinning as we continue to focus on profitable flying,” it said.

“Given the many changes to government restrictions since our Q3 update, the lack of visibility and the continued level of uncertainty, it would not be appropriate to maintain any forward looking financial guidance, for FY’20 and FY’21, at this time.”

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “We again call on the Government to provide sector specific support for aviation which needs to take the form of a broad package of measures including the removal of APD for at least 12 months, the alleviation of ATC charges along with continuation of the slot rule waiver.

“These steps will support the retention of skills in the sector – all of which would support jobs and promote connectivity.”

JD Sports reinstates guidance

Leisurewear retailer JD Sports has reinstated guidance for the year after reporting profit before tax and exceptional items came in at £61.9 million (2019: £158.6 million) for the 26 weeks to 1 August.

Chairman Peter Cowgill said: “Given the unique circumstances of this trading period, we are reassured by the strength of the JD brand.

“We also believe that it is appropriate for the group to reinstate guidance for the full year.

“Assuming a prudent but realistic set of assumptions… we would presently anticipate delivering a headline profit before tax for the full year of at least £265 million.”

The group believes that the CMA “fundamentally erred in law and acted irrationally” by halting its acquisition of footasylum and its application for Judicial Review to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (‘CAT’) has been listed for 23 September.

It remains the company’s intention to retain the majority of the historic Go Outdoors store portfolio which were put into administration in June.

The loss before tax in the outdoor business, which includes Tiso, was £37.2m (2019: loss of £45.2m).

The group will not be paying an interim dividend.

High street struggles

Retail sales rose last month as shoppers spent more money online – but high streets continue to struggle, according to new figures.

The latest BRC-KMPG retail sales monitor revealed that total UK retail sales increased by 4.7% on a like-for-like basis compared to the same month a year earlier.

Sales of non-food items in shops slid by 17.8% over the three months to August.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Unless businesses and government can successfully persuade office workers back into city and town centres, some high street retailers will be unable to afford their fixed costs,” she said. “Government will need to act fast or September will see more shops close and more job losses realised.”

Nucleus Financial grows assets

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on markets in H1 2020, assets under administration increased 3.2% year-on-year to £15.8bn compared to a FTSE All-Share Index reduction of 15.9%.

Net revenue grew by 0.7% in the period, with blended revenue yield reducing as expected.

Operating expenses were in line with expectations, except for AUA related costs which were lower than expected on account of the H1 market falls, as planned levels of investment were maintained.

Adjusted EBITDA, at £2.1m, was adversely impacted by the combined effect of lower than expected average AUA levels during the period and maintenance of expected levels of proposition investment.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1p per share (H1 2019: 1.5p) equating to a payment of £0.8m.

It said its balance sheet remains strong with £18.7m of cash, no borrowings and £11.2m of capital in excess of the 8% minimum regulatory capital requirement.

David Ferguson, founder and CEO of Nucleus, commented: “Covid-19 has clearly impacted investor sentiment over the first half of the year but despite this, we recovered most of the Q1 market fall in AUA by the end of the period.

“During this time we have focused on those elements within our control and as such we continue to invest in our proposition to ensure we meet the future needs of our users.

“While the impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain and continues to affect investor sentiment, customer numbers exceeded 100,000 after the period end, and trading has been in line with our post-Covid-19 expectations. I believe we are well positioned to win market share, grow our top line and expand our operating margin.”

