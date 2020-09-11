DB Live: GDP rises 6.6%; Heathrow traffic plunges

Friday Update

7am: GDP up in July

UK GDP grew by 6.6% in July as parts of the economy reopened from the lockdown.

It is the third month in a row that the economy has expanded. The Office for National Statistics said that the UK “has still only recovered just over half of the lost output caused by the coronavirus”.

GDP is now 18.6% higher than its lowest ebb in April but the UK’s economy is still 11.7% smaller than it was in February.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, said the prospect of a second wave is restraining consumer and business confidence, and firms continue to face cash flow difficulties.

“With government support schemes coming to an end and renewed uncertainty over Brexit, clearly the road back to ‘normal’ is going to be a rocky one.

“A successor to the Job Retention Scheme and a deal with the EU are essential foundations for a near-term economic recovery. Learning the lessons from local lockdowns will also help manage any second wave of Covid, and get growth onto a more sustainable footing.”

British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Suren Thiru said: “With many firms continuing to face an unprecedented cash crisis and unemployment likely to surge as the support schemes wind down, there remains little prospect of a sustained resurgence unless substantial action is taken.

“To protect jobs and livelihoods, the government should consider extending and adapting the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme to ensure businesses are supported sustainably over a longer period, as well as introducing a more significant package of support for firms placed under local restrictions.”

Heathrow traffic plunges

Heathrow Airport said passenger numbers in August plummeted by 81.5% compared to the same month last year.

North American passenger numbers were down 95%.

It also repeated its call for the UK government to introduce testing at airports as an alternative to the 14-day quarantine rule.

Markets

Wall Street ended in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 1.5% and S&P 500 down 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 2.0% lower.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite is up 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up 0.7%.

