DB Live: Galliford Try loss deepens; shop sales slide

Wednesday Update

7.30am: Inflation falls

Consumer price inflation fell back to 0.2% in August (the lowest level since January 2016) after rising to a four-month high of 1.0% in July, up from 0.6% in June and 0.5% in May, which had been the previous low.

7am: Clean energy North Sea jobs boom forecast

Innovation across the renewable and fossil fuel sectors could create more than 200,000 jobs and contribute more than £2.5 trillion to the nation’s economy by 2050, according to a report from the Oil & Gas Technology Centre.

Full story here

Galliford Try loss

The construction and civil engineering company Galliford Try reported an increased pre-exceptional pre-tax loss of £59.7m for the year to the end of June from £17.2m in the previous year.

The company has a current order book worth £3.2bn (2019: £2.9bn). Of this, 68% is in the public sector (2019: 79%), 13% is in regulated industries (2019: 5%) and 19% is in the private sector (2019: 16%).

The board is not proposing a final dividend but anticipates reinstating dividend payments following a return to profitability.

Bill Hocking, chief executive, said the company is well capitalised with a strong order book. We are well positioned to make progress on our strategic priorities and margin improvement targets

Shop sales hit by Festival cancellation

Cancellation of this year’s Edinburgh Festival contributed to a 7.5% slide in sales on Scotland’s high streets, according to the latest data.

Figures released by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) show that sales fell across the country for the sixth month in a row.

Food sales grew at a slower rate than earlier in the lockdown while wet weather boosted sales of autumn clothing ranges. This was in part counterbalanced by the lack of tourism – particularly for Edinburgh which did not enjoy its normal influx of visitors for the Festival.

David Lonsdale, Director at the Scottish Retail Consortium, commented: “Six months on from the start of the pandemic and the revival of retail is proving painfully slow and protracted.”

Thomas Cook back in business

Thomas Cook is being resurrected as an online-only travel business, exactly a year after the 178-year-old company went bust.

Full story here

Today’s agenda

The Hut Group begins trading on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of £5.4 billion after raising £1.88bn.

Today’s top Daily Business stories

Labour joins call for airport testing to avoid jobs cull

Insurers facing payouts after ruling on interruption

BBC risks backlash over pay for top presenters