DB Live: Fewer coins; retail rebounds; EasyJet hires CFO

Friday Update

7am: Fewer coins minted

The Royal Mint has no plans to make new 2p or £2 coins for the next 10 years. Ten years ago, cash was used in six out of 10 transactions but by 2019 it was used in fewer than three in 10 purchases.

The National Audit Office said the coronavirus outbreak may have accelerated the trend.

Retail rebounds

Retail sales across the UK extended gains last month, as parts of the sector enjoyed a much faster rebound than most of the economy, official figures showed.

Sales volumes rose by 0.8% in August compared with a year earlier they were up 2.8%, against forecasts of 3% annual growth.

The data contrasts with figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium / KPMG which showed sales fell in August for the sixth month in a row.

EasyJet CFO

EasyJet has appointed Kenton Jarvis as chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Findlay who, as previously announced, will be leaving the airline. Mr Jarvis is currently CEO of Aviation, and Business Improvement Director – Markets, at TUI Group. He was previously the Finance Director of Airtours Holidays and held a number of commercial finance roles at Adidas, prior to which he qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC.

London Stock Exchange talks

London Stock Exchange has begun exclusive talks with Euronext on a sale of Borsa Italiana after reviewing a group of competing bids for the Milan stock exchange.

Today’s agenda

Lockdown restrictions tightened in northeast England