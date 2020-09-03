DB Live: Enquest update; Revolution ahead; Hut IPO

Thursday Update

7am: Enquest ‘performing well’

North Sea oil explorer Enquest said lower prices caused a revenue and profit to fall but said it continues to perform well in challenging conditions.

Turnover came in at $450.7 million (2019: $858.2m) and EBITDA at $274.9m (2019: $525.9m).

Net production averaged 66,055 Boepd in the six months to end June 2020; full year production guidance range of 57,000 Boepd to 63,000 Boepd maintained, although currently expects to be towards the upper part of this range.

Strong performance on Kraken (pictured) with gross production of 38,967 Bopd (net 27,472 Bopd), c.19% higher than the same period in the prior year.

Operations were “materially unaffected” by COVID-19.

Chief executive, Amjad Bseisu, said: “With our ongoing focus on operational excellence, we have continued to exceed our operational targets, including production of around 66,000 Boepd in the first half of 2020.

“Our difficult and early decisions to shut down our higher cost assets have resulted in a substantial cost reduction programme, which is on track. We remain confident that we will achieve our 2020 targets, with free cash flow breakeven for the full year at c.$33/Boe.”

The company has acquired a material operating interest in the Bressay field.

Revolution Bars

Trading in the period since Revolution Bars reopened has been ahead of the board’s expectations, in part as a result of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Comparable venue sales in the 8 weeks to 29 August were 72.5% of last year. In the first four weeks of the period (to 1 August) comparable venue sales were 60% of last year but in the last four weeks (to 29 August), during which time the EOTHO scheme has been operating, comparable venue sales were 77.5% of last year.

EOTHO has been “a big success” in the last four weeks driving Monday to Wednesday comparable* venue sales to 188.4% of last year.

Hut Group confirms IPO

E-commerce retailer Hut Group has confirmed the terms of its IPO, valuing the company at £4.5 billion and raising gross proceeds of about £920 million.

The Hut Group was set up in 2004 and has since grown it into a giant of Britain’s digital economy employing 7000 people.

Watches of Switzerland chairman stepping down

Dennis Millard, chairman of Watches of Switzerland Group, which floated last year, will not seek re-election at the AGM on 14 October and is expected to be replaced on an interim basis by Tea Colaianni, senior independent director.

Consultancy Spencer Stuart has begun the search for a permanent successor to Mr Millard.

Brian Duffy, chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Dennis for his direction and guidance as our group transitioned into public ownership.

“Both the IPO and the demands of listed company status were new to me and my team and Dennis’s counsel and advice, delivered with a firm hand and a fair degree of charm, were invaluable.”

Markets

Wall Street ended sharply higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.6%, S&P 500 1.5% higher and the Nasdaq Composite up 1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq clocked up yet more record highs.

The Trump administration has urged US states to prepare to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by 1 November in the latest sign of the accelerating race to deliver a vaccine by year’s end and before the Presidential election.

