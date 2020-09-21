DB Live: Craneware upbeat; Sunak’s ‘new plan’; HSBC drops

Monday Update

7am: Craneware optimistic

Craneware, the healthcare financial solutions company, is seeing the sales cycle “normalising”, according to chief executive Keith Neilson.

6am: Sunak support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a one-month extension to the Treasury’s UK-wide programme of business support loans, according to government sources.

Mr Sunak is expected to unveil plans to extend its four loan schemes for applications until the end of November, with banks allowed to process loans until the end of the year, the Financial Times reports.

HSBC and Standard Chartered drop

HSBC and Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong saws their shares drop sharply in Hong Kong after media reports that they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a ten year period.

Shares in HSBC fell by as much as as much as 4.4% and Standard Chartered by up to 3.8%.

In a statement to the Reuters new agency HSBC said: “All of the information provided by the ICIJ [International Consortium of Investigative Journalists] is historical.”

Standard Charted said in a statement: “We take our responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously and have invested substantially in our compliance programmes.”