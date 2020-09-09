Davidson interviews Blair in new podcast show

Ex-PM first up

Ruth Davidson: sharing stories

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is to host a series of radio and podcast interviews, with the first episode featuring Tony Blair.

The hour-long sessions on London-based LBC will include a broad range of “fascinating” people from scientists to athletes.

Ms Davidson, who is currently the Tories’ stand-in for party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament, said profits from the show will go to Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Edinburgh.

Critics accuse Ms Davidson of not devoting enough time to her constituents in the Scottish Parliament. Some have pointed out that she stood down from the Tory leadership claiming she wanted to spend more time with her family.

“Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking,” she said. “I’m excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they’re making to the world.

“From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I’ll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good.

“As someone who used to work in radio before they entered politics, I’m looking forward to getting back behind a microphone. Podcasts are new to me, and a bit different, but I hope this one sees lots of downloads so we can raise money for Maggie’s in Edinburgh.”

Ms Davidson, who will be taking a peerage in the House of Lords, added: “COVID has been so hard on people suffering from cancer – and on the charities which support them – and every little bit of fundraising help can make a difference.”

Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre, said: “We are delighted that Ruth Davidson continues to be such a strong supporter of Maggie’s Edinburgh.

“Maggie’s will be a beneficiary of Ruth’s fee for this great new show on LBC. We hope the programme is a great success and want to say huge thanks for your ongoing support.”

The interview with former Prime Minister Tony Blair, will be broadcast on LBC this Sunday, 13 September.