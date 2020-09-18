Danish billionaire latest to repay furlough money

MP wants money reinvested

Mr Polvsen owns the building that houses Jenners

Scotland’s biggest private landowner has become the latest employer to hand back furlough payments received from the Treasury.

Wildland, the estate vehicle of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Polvsen, has arranged a repayment of £296,000 to the UK public purse.

Mr Polvsen, who has an estimated £6 billion fortune, is the owner of the online retailer Asos and the building occupied by the Jenners department store. Some may question why a billionaire was in receipt of public subsidy.

His repayment follows similar moves by Scottish firms Smart Metering Systems and Scottish Sea Farms, together with housebuilder Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Games Workshop and The Spectator magazine.

Wildland chief executive Tim Kirkwood confirmed that it would reimburse the taxpayer for all of the cost of its furloughed workers.

He said UK government support had been able to protect nearly 50 employees who work on WildLand’s estates.

SNP MP Drew Hendry has called on the Chancellor to “do the right thing” and reinvest these returns into support for small businesses and those who have fallen through the gaps of available support.

The MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey said: “My SNP colleagues and I have consistently called for the gaps in available support to be closed, and for the support to be strengthened. I hope he will do the right thing and use this money to do just that.”