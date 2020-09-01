Cockburn joins board of distiller Edrington

Drinks

Whisky distiller Edrington, whose brands include The Macallan and Famous Grouse, has announced that Angus Cockburn has joined the board as a non-executive director.

Mr Cockburn is a chartered accountant with an MBA from the IMD Business School in Switzerland.

He has been group chief financial officer of Serco Group since October 2014. Prior to that he was chief financial officer and interim chief executive at Aggreko.

He is the senior independent non-executive at Ashtead and was previously senior independent director of GKN. He is an honorary professor at the University of Edinburgh.

Mr Cockburn joins Edrington as David Richardson retires from the board after seven years.