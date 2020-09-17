Chambers in search for DG after Marshall resigns

Change at top

Adam Marshall addressing an audience in Glasgow two years ago

British Chambers of Commerce has begun the search for a director general after Adam Marshall announced he will leave the organisation in the Spring.

Dr Marshall has led the BCC for almost 12 years and has been credited with putting it on stable financial footing with a record number of female leaders amongst both its non-executive and executive leadership.

He has not yet announced where he will go next but he will remain in post until the end of March.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this civic-minded, passionate, and purposeful network for nearly twelve years,” he said.

“I feel the time is right to hand over to a great successor who will continue the fight for our business communities during the period of renewal ahead.”

BCC Chairman Sarah Howard said: “I know I speak for so many Chamber members, both here in the UK and across the world, when I say that Adam will be missed.

“He took over at a time of great uncertainty but has led BCC confidently to its strongest position in years. Chambers have never been more relevant or more necessary than they are today and together with the BCC Board, I will be leading a search over the coming weeks to identify a suitable successor to build on the BCC’s achievements.”

BCC President Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith said: “Adam’s commitment to UK businesses, communities and diversity is one of many reasons I was excited to become President of BCC this year.

“He has dedicated great energy and passion to the organisation, and leaves the BCC and the Chamber Network in a stronger position at this critical moment for our businesses and for our country.”