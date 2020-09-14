CBI chief calls for ministers to issue green blueprint

Green jobs plan

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn: ‘we have the expertise’ (pic: Terry Murden)

CBI chief Dame Carolyn Fairbairn will today urge the government to publish its promised climate blueprint and help unlock investment in green technology to lead the recovery.

She will say the Energy White Paper and National Infrastructure Strategy should form part of a mission to turn Britain into a world leader in climate action.

Dame Carolyn will also call for the forthcoming Budget to prioritise public spending on low carbon projects and game-changing technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture,

“We have the science, ambition and expertise to succeed” she will tell the business lobby group’s virtual net-zero conference.

“As COP26 chair and holder of the G7 presidency next year, the UK has a unique opportunity to prove itself a global climate leader post-Brexit. Securing ambitious international commitments and taking action towards our own net-zero transition.

“Together business and government can lay the foundations for a strong, sustainable future. Not just for the UK, but through our global leadership, beyond our shores as well. A to-do list for this generation to pass on a better world to the next.”

The CBI’s Green Recovery Roadmap outlines six priorities to reignite business investment, create green jobs and kickstart a sustainable economic recovery.

These include:

* Accelerate the delivery of electric vehicle charging points and introduce a net-zero mobility credit scheme, alongside Government funding for a UK-based Gigafactory (battery manufacturing for electric vehicles).

* Lifting the cap on auctions for renewable power and introduce a financing model to encourage domestic and international business investment in new nuclear capacity.

* Become a world leader in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology – by introducing a privately-financed Regulated Asset Base model and developing plans for an auction mechanism for CCUS.

* At least £1 billion of Government funding for hydrogen testing programmes and introduce a variant of the Contracts for Difference auction for the production of hydrogen.

* Create an Office for Sustainable Aviation Fuels to secure the development of low-carbon alternatives and commit £500 million of matched public-private funding (£1 billion in total) to support the UK’s first commercial sustainable fuel plant.

* Deliver jobs and energy savings by retrofitting homes and buildings to be more energy efficient and switch to low-carbon heating. And for Government to publish its Heat and Buildings Strategy.