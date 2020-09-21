Calnex unveils first Scottish IPO for two years

Flotation on AIM

Tommy Cook: new capital

Linlithgow based Calnex Solutions has announced its intention to IPO on the Alternative Investment Market, having raised £22.5m from investors.

The company will have a valuation of £42m when it joins the public markets on 5 October.

This will be Scotland’s first IPO since 2018. The company provides test instrumentation to the world’s top telecoms businesses and customers include Nokia, Intel, Facebook and China Mobile.

Investors in Calnex include Scottish Enterprise and Ann Budge, executive chairman of Hearts. George Elliott, previous chairman of Craneware and NED Indigovision is chairman of the Calnex board.

Founder and CEO, Tommy Cook, said: “The telecommunications industry is going through unprecedented levels of change, presenting exciting opportunities for the expansion of the business.

“Having demonstrated sustained growth since inception, the move onto the public markets will provide us with new capital, a raised profile and enhanced ability to execute on acquisitions, as we seek to capture an increased share of the growing market for telecoms test solutions.

“We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support and welcome our new shareholders at this exciting time for the company.”