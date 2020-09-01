Businesses boost expanded enterprise programme

Learning scheme

Geoff Leask with Rebecca Mason, Fraser Morrison, Hope Wandless, and Kirsten McNaughton

A pioneering enterprise learning course backed by the Scottish Government launches today with a new line-up of private sector partners.

The Young Enterprise Scotland Company Programme, which offers the first ‘higher’ for entrepreneurial skills, is introducing a range of additional workshops and support from Accenture, City Fibre, ICAS, IoD Scotland, Lyreco, The Marketing Society and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Last year over 2,000 17-18 year old school pupils in 140 schools across Scotland developed their enterprising skills through setting up and running their own companies as part of YES’ Company Programme, with more than 300 going on to gain a SCQF Level 6 qualification for their achievements.

Referenced in the Scottish Government’s response to Benny Higgins’ Advisory Group of Economic Recovery (AGER) report as a key factor in the nation’s economic recovery, YES is launching a new learning model for the 2020/21 academic year with a Scotland-wide Digital Support Programme.

Developed in conjunction with the Scottish Tech Army, it is designed to reach more young people and help meet the changing needs of schools.

The new programme includes virtual training and ‘drop-in’ sessions, as well as an online trading hub, with YES’s partners delivering workshops on digital skills, leadership, finance, marketing and personal development.

Also new for 20/21, the credits scored for entrepreneurial skills under the SCQF scheme and administered through Glasgow Kelvin College, will now count towards university places – another first for Scotland.

Geoff Leask, CEO for Young Enterprise Scotland, said: “The importance of enterprise skills to our recovering economy is widely acknowledged and the support and contribution of such a strong group of partners, underpin the role YES plays in schools to instil and encourage entrepreneurial skills.”

He added: “Many Scottish business men and women who are now running their own companies and employing their own workforce are alumni of the YES Company Programme and our ambition is to produce many, many more successful entrepreneurs for years to come.”

Speaking at the YES Festival of Youth Enterprise, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that enterprise education was “critical”.

He added: “It’s the hallmark of how we want to ensure that Scotland’s curriculum meets the needs of young people in the 21st century.

“Those who have taken part in the Young Enterprise Scotland programme have truly forged the way ahead in this field.”