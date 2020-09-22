Britain at ‘perilous turning point’ says Johnson

Pledge to keep economy going

Boris Johnson: ‘we must act’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today announced new measures to combat the coronavirus stating that Britain has “reached a perilous turning point”.

Pubs and restaurants will close early, workers will be urged once again to work from home, while sports and conference venues will remain shut.

Daily admissions to hospital in England have more than doubled and will continue to grow “unless we act”, he told the Commons.

The virus, he said, is growing fastest among those aged between 20 and 29.

He urged those who can work from home to do so, reversing recent calls for people to return to their offices.

He confirmed that pubs and restaurants in England will have close by 10pm and table service will be required.

“I am sorry this will affect many businesses just getting back on their feet, but we must act.”

He said the government’s objective is to keep businesses going. “This is a balanced and proportionate response to the crisis we face,” he said.

“Our objective is driving the virus down while keeping the vast majority of the UK economy going.”

He said that after speaking to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland he expected them to adopt the new restrictions.

The rule of six is extended to all indoor team sports.

The limit on wedding guests will be reduced from 30 to 15, though 30 will be allowed at funerals.

A return of spectators to sports events and conferences, planned for 1 October, has been postponed.

He said the restrictions were “in no way a return to the lockdown” that took place in March, but will restrict people’s movement.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce later how the measures will be applied in Scotland.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Tory government must perform an urgent u-turn on plans to axe the furlough scheme next month – warning it would be “unconscionable” to put thousands of jobs at risk during a second wave of the virus.

Mr Blackford said it was vital that there was clear public health guidance – with concerns over conflicting and inconsistent UK government messages on encouraging millions of people to go back to the office prematurely.

British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall said: “Businesses understand that further restrictions are necessary to tackle the rising number of Coronavirus cases, but these measures will impact business and consumer confidence at a delicate time for the economy.

“Businesses, their employees and customers need to see a clear road map for the existing restrictions and those that may be introduced in the future. This must include transparent trigger points, and clarity about the support available to protect jobs and livelihoods.”

“The government should waste no time in setting out a comprehensive support package for firms forced to close or reduce capacity through no fault of their own.”