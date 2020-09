Brightsolid adds Jagusz as non-exec chairman

Cloud computing

Brightsolid, the hybrid cloud managed services company, has appointed Chris Jagusz as non-executive chair.

Mr Jagusz (pictured) joins as it extends its reach into strategic consulting services and public cloud capabilities.

He brings with him a wealth of experience as a business leader, consultant and non-executive director in IT managed services and telecoms.

His previous senior appointments include Daisy Group, SSE Enterprise Telecoms, Azzurri Communications and Redcentric.

Elaine Maddison, Brightsolid CEO, said Mr Jagusz’s track record and experience “will undoubtedly add immense value to the development and execution of the Brightsolid growth strategy”.