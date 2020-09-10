Bone rejoins former colleague Dallas at EICC

Events management

By a Daily Business reporter |

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has appointed Stuart Bone as finance director.

Mr Bone, pictured, who joins from CMS Window Systems, previously worked with EICC CEO Marshall Dallas during a seven-year stint as finance manager at Nuffield Health.

Mr Dallas said: “Stuart joins our team as we face, in common with the rest of the UK business events industry, the most challenging time in recent history.

“At the same time, we remain confident about a phased in return of business events over time and we know we will be a stronger business when we come out of Covid. Having Stuart on board is a great fit and we look forward to his contributions going forward.”

Mr Bone said: “I’m energised to help the EICC team through this difficult period. We hope to welcome business events back to our venue in the near future.”