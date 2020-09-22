BGF to take stake in Calnex ahead of IPO

Investment in testing firm

Paddy Graham: relationship (pic: Terry Murden)

BGF will take a stake in Scottish testing company Calnex Solutions ahead of its flotation next month on the Alternative Investment Market.

Headquartered in Linlithgow and founded in 2006, Calnex designs and makes equipment that tests the performance of telecom network infrastructure for customers such as BT, Ericsson, Facebook and Nokia.

It has worked on more than 600 customer sites in 68 countries as the telecoms industry undergoes unprecedented change.

It has raised £22.5m from investors ahead of admission to the AIM and will have a valuation of £42m when trading in its shares begins on 5 October.

Calnex is profitable and cash generative, with a record order backlog going into next year and a strong sales pipeline.

The funds raised through the IPO, along with the company’s existing cash resources, will allow Calnex to invest in business development and R&D resource, repay its existing debt facility and evaluate opportunities to acquire complementary technologies or businesses to accelerate the company’s growth.

BGF will join other declared investors Scottish Enterprise and Ann Budge, executive chairman of Hearts.

George Elliott, previously chairman of Craneware and Indigovision is chairman of the Calnex board.

Paddy Graham, head of BGF’s Edinburgh office, said: “This investment into Calnex illustrates the strength of BGF’s regional presence and breadth of offering, with our Scottish investors working closely alongside BGF’s quoted team in London.

“We have built a relationship with Tommy and the management team over a number of years and have watched the significant progress they have made, particularly around international expansion, R&D and successful bolt on acquisitions..”