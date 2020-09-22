Cook’s Calnex stake worth £9m as BGF joins investors

Investment in testing firm

Paddy Graham of BGF: ‘we have built a relationship’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Calnex founder and CEO Tommy Cook’s holding in the company will be worth almost £9m when it floats on the stock market next month.

Mr Cook will own 21% of the company which will be valued at £42m when it debuts on the AIM junior exchange on 5 October.

BGF Investment Management will hold 15% of the equity and Scottish Enterprise 9%. Hearts owner Ann Budge is also investing.

Headquartered in Linlithgow and founded in 2006, Calnex designs and makes equipment that tests the performance of telecom network infrastructure for customers such as BT, Ericsson, Facebook and Nokia.

Tommy Cook: founder

It has worked on more than 600 customer sites in 68 countries as the telecoms industry undergoes unprecedented change.

It has raised £22.5m from investors ahead of the initial public offering.

Calnex is profitable and cash generative, with a record order backlog going into next year and a strong sales pipeline.

The funds raised through the IPO, along with the company’s existing cash resources, will allow Calnex to invest in business development and R&D resource, repay its existing debt facility and evaluate opportunities to acquire complementary technologies or businesses to accelerate the company’s growth.

George Elliott, previously chairman of Craneware and Indigovision is chairman of the Calnex board.

Paddy Graham, head of BGF’s Edinburgh office, said: “This investment into Calnex illustrates the strength of BGF’s regional presence and breadth of offering, with our Scottish investors working closely alongside BGF’s quoted team in London.

“We have built a relationship with Tommy and the management team over a number of years and have watched the significant progress they have made, particularly around international expansion, R&D and successful bolt on acquisitions..”