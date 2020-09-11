BBC switches off Sturgeon’s live daily briefings

Claims of politicking

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s daily briefings will no longer be shown live on BBC television unless there are major developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC said it will continue to stream them online but will only show them live on television for key updates.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the decision was “a matter for regret”.

He said TV may be preferred by people with limited internet access.

He added that encouraging take-up of the new coronavirus contact tracing app was a good example of the way television could assist in getting across a public health message.

“It’s been a crucial part of the communication and I would like to see it continue to be broadcast on BBC Scotland channels because of the importance of getting that message directly to members of the public.”

The briefings from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other ministers or health officials have previously been broadcast on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel, as well as being streamed on the BBC News website and featuring on BBC Radio Scotland.

The BBC said in a statement: “We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including streaming online.

“We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated.”

The Scottish Conservatives are among those who have claimed the First Minister has used the daily briefings as political platform to criticise the UK government.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly insisted that dealing with the coronavirus crisis is above party politics, and adamantly denies using her briefings for political gain.

However, critics have pointed out that her briefings offer an opportunity to issue daily updates on SNP policy and that there have been a number of occasions when she has been critical of the UK government.

At a briefing in July she passed comment on Boris Johnson’s visit to Shetland, saying that if she was in his shoes she would not be out ‘campaigning’.

She told the same briefing that Mr Johnson’s claims about the might of the UK Treasury were really “just a feature of where power lies”.

