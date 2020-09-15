BBC risks backlash after rise in pay for top presenters

New DG wants cuts

Gary Lineker is likely to remain highest paid BBC presenter (pic: BBC)

The BBC will confirm today that the wage bill for its top presenters rose last year by more than £1million.

Its annual report will show that those who appear on air were paid £144.7 million last year, a slight increase from £143.6m in 2018/19.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker – who earned £1.75million in 2018/19 – is expected to retain his crown as the BBC’s most highly-paid star.

Earlier this year the the former footballer called for the TV licence fee to be voluntary.

Lauren Laverne, who presents Radio Four’s Desert Island Discs, is thought to be one of the BBC’s ten best- paid presenters, with earnings of £305,000 in 2018/19.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

It is understood the BBC has given pay rises to more than 700 female employees since the start of its equal pay scandal.

During the same period, 608 women received a pay revision or increase through an informal pay enquiry, The Guardian reported.

However, the rise in pay to its highest profile presenters could reignite anger over the BBC’s decision to strip almost 4million over-75s of their free TV licences.

The BBC has insisted it cannot afford the concession for all pensioners and says only around 900,000 who receive Pension Credit would continue to get it.

Dennis Reed, of pensioners’ campaign group Silver Voices, told the Daily Mail: “This increase shows a warped sense of priorities by the BBC in a time of difficulty.

“I would like to see them giving equal priority to poorer pensioners who struggle to pay their licence fee.”

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

The annual report shows there are two presenters earning more than £1million and 73 are paid between £150,000 and £500,000.

Spending on on-air roles represents 10% of total internal creative content – the same as the year before.

However, while Tim Davie, the BBC’s new director-general, is committed to cutting the the corporation’s payroll, the report is believed to show the total number has barely changed.

He is expected to address the issue of staffing levels in a speech today and that they must be reduced.