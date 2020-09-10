Main Menu

Labour calls for action

Baillie demands answers on £250m unspent SME support

| September 10, 2020
Jackie Baillie

Jackie Baillie: ‘outrage’ (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Government must deliver over £250m worth of unallocated business grants to businesses that have missed out on financial support, says Scottish Labour.

Government figures reveal that, for the Small Business Grant Scheme and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Grant Scheme, some £252m remains unallocated to businesses and 15,840 applications have not yet received grant funding.

Labour is calling on the Government to deliver the funds to businesses or else hand the excess funds over to cash-strapped local authorities.

Deputy leader and finance spokesperson Jackie Baillie described the underspend as an “outrage”.

She said: “Small businesses and the hospitality sector need this funding as a matter of urgency. If we are to avoid a tidal wave of unemployment and business closures it is vital that the Scottish Government delivers financial support for Scotland’s businesses.”

The government has previously said that some of the unallocated funding is due to applicants not qualifying for support.

News, Deals & Enterprise, Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Tara-McGeehan-and-Lindsay-McGranaghan-of-CGI

Councils agree longer ICT deals with CGI

Tara McGeehan and Lindsay McGranaghan at last year’s office launch (pic: Terry Murden) Global ICTRead More

Austin Reed shop closure

Edinburgh Woollen Mill considers sale of brands

Austin Reed’s former shop in Perth. The chain collapsed in 2016 Philip Day’s Edinburgh WoollenRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.