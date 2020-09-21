Attorney joins partnership at Marks & Clerk

Patents

Marks & Clerk, the international intellectual property group, announced that it has brought one of its attorneys into partnership at its Glasgow office.

The appointment of David Murray bolsters the firm’s commitment to its Scottish operations.

Mr Murray (pictured) joined the patent profession after completing a master of engineering degree in product design engineering at the University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art and has more than 15 years’ experience in advising clients across a wide range of mechanical engineering fields.

Marks & Clerk’s Glasgow office managing partner, Richard Gibbs, said: “We are proud to welcome David in his new role where his expertise in this area makes him a real asset to our partner group.”

Mr Murray said: “Having been part of Marks & Clerk since joining the profession, I am excited to continue developing our business in Scotland.

“Despite the current challenges, the energy sector continues to innovate and I look forward to assisting our clients secure their intellectual assets.”