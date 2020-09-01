Main Menu

Associates elected partners at Mitchells Roberton

| September 1, 2020

Heather Warnock, Joyce Moss, Laura Schiavone and Allyson Gilchrist

Four associates at law firm Mitchells Roberton have been elected to partnership.

Allyson Gilchrist, Laura Schiavone and Heather Warnock will take up their roles as directors (partners) in the practice’s private client department. Joyce Moss takes a position in the commercial property department.

Donald Reid, chairman, said: “Recent expansions and assumptions of smaller units have been consolidated and we are looking to the future of the firm.

“Joyce’s appointment is notable as the second partner appointment within the last year in our commercial property department.

“Heather is the only new director who trained with the firm; she has been with us for seven years; Joyce joined Mitchells Roberton in 2016, Laura in 2018, and Allyson in 2019.”

