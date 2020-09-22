Architecture firm Hoko builds support for jobs drive

Startup secures £400k

Team builders: Donald Wilson, Danny Campbell, Graham Campbell, Warren Gee

Residential architecture start-up Hoko has secured £400,000 to help the technology-enabled platform’s recruitment drive.

A group of investors – Cairngorm Capital, Barclay Gilmour Partners and Saracen Fund managers – has backed founder Danny Campbell to develop what he calls “the Uber of architecture”.

Glasgow-based Hoko is targeting more than 30 staff across the UK by the end of the year and a listing on the AJ100 by 2022.

He said: “This investment will accelerate our ability to scale across the UK. I now have a team of experienced businesspeople behind me, who can help guide me on this exciting journey.”

Warren Gee of Cairngorm Capital, who played a lead role in building the FNZ group, believes Hoko can be a disruptive force.

“I have a passion for seeing businesses develop to exceed their customers’ expectations,” he said.