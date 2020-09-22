Main Menu

Startup secures £400k

Architecture firm Hoko builds support for jobs drive

| September 22, 2020

Team builders: Donald Wilson, Danny Campbell, Graham Campbell, Warren Gee

Residential architecture start-up Hoko has secured £400,000 to help the technology-enabled platform’s recruitment drive.

A group of investors – Cairngorm Capital,  Barclay Gilmour Partners and Saracen Fund managers – has backed founder Danny Campbell to develop what he calls “the Uber of architecture”.

Glasgow-based Hoko is targeting more than 30 staff across the UK by the end of the year and a listing on the AJ100 by 2022.

He said: “This investment will accelerate our ability to scale across the UK. I now have a team of experienced businesspeople behind me, who can help guide me on this exciting journey.”

Warren Gee of Cairngorm Capital, who played a lead role in building the FNZ group, believes Hoko can be a disruptive force.

“I have a passion for seeing businesses develop to exceed their customers’ expectations,” he said.

News, Deals & Enterprise, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Huxley hotel and Caledonian

Pubs and restaurants face new Covid shutdown

Hospitality businesses face another period of lockdown First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could announce a temporaryRead More

Tavish Scott

Former MSP Scott takes up salmon sector role

Tavish Scott: deep roots in salmon communities (pic: Terry Murden) Tavish Scott, the former ScottishRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.