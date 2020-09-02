Accountants plan market shake-up after Azets rebrand

Firms' new identity

Chris Horne: ‘seismic step forward’

Scottish accountancy firms Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff are to rebrand as Azets, the largest brand within Cogital Group, the fast-growing global accounting, advisory and business services group.

Following the rebrand, which includes several other well-known UK accountancy firms, Azets will provide advisory services to over 100,000 UK enterprises, SMEs, larger businesses and private clients.

Chris Horne, regional CEO in Scotland and North England, said: “The rebranding of Campbell Dallas and Scott-Moncrieff to Azets marks a seismic step forward in our plan to be a disruptive and ambitious business.

“The accountancy market is ripe for disruption and change, and we think that under one brand we will be well-placed to drive that change process.”

Dawn Marriott, CEO of Azets Group, said: “We have now combined the strength of our individual entities, along with our UK heritage and our contemporary European name across seven countries. Unifying our brands was the next step in the Group’s development.”