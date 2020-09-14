2,000 homes plan to ease housing shortage

Funds reinvested in farming

Drumshoreland: site for new housing

Plans have been submitted for 2,000 homes on agricultural land with funds realised from the development reinvested in the farming sector.

Situated at the current Clapperton poultry farm complex, east of Livingston, the site is owned by Amber REI (Agriculture).

It is a key component of the Scottish poultry supply chain but currently comprises ageing poultry sheds and surplus land. The value realised from this development will underpin £100 million of investment into the Scottish food and agriculture sector, through the company’s poultry supply chain operations across Scotland.

Drumshoreland Garden Community will be led by Elan Homes (Scotland), a sister company of Amber REI and will address a housing land supply problem in West Lothian.

Aerial view of plot

A wide range of house types, sizes and tenures will be provided with the aim of providing genuine range and choice, and establishing a mixed, diverse community from the outset.

A proportion of the site will be delivered for affordable housing whiler education and other community facilities will be provided.

The development will also seek to embrace the philosophy of “a 20-minute neighbourhood”, as promoted in the Scottish Government’s recent Protecting Scotland, Renewing Scotland: The Government’s Programme for Scotland 2020-2021, where people can meet most of their essential needs within a 20-minute walk.