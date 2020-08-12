Wavegarden surf park gets council backing

Accommodation approved

Wavegarden will create a new leisure destination

Scotland’s first artificial surf park, Wavegarden Scotland, is to go ahead after Edinburgh Council gave unanimous support to build accommodation at the development.

The permission includes the HUB complex which will provide food, retail, changing and leisure facilities.

The project has been controversial, with a number of local residents objecting to the plan.

Last year, Tartan Leisure, the developer, received planning permission to redevelop the disused Craigpark Quarry near Ratho into a world-class surfing destination and since then, enabling work has been carried out to prepare the site for the next stage of development.

The new planning permission now gives the green light for the HUB which will also include a surf school, a wellness spa, a café and a number of viewing terraces and an observation deck, overlooking the surf.

Set within a 60-acre country park, the waterside accommodation will cater for all needs, including school groups, family groups and international surfers, through luxury lodges, glamping pods, accessible wave pods, bothies and canal births.

A food hall forms part of the plan

Andy Hadden, co-founder of Tartan Leisure, said: “This is a major milestone in our journey to bring this world class surfing and leisure destination to the capital. Importantly, we are supporting local business along the way to help us deliver fantastic amenities, all set in this stunning country park.”

The glamping pods and accessible wave pods will be provided by Queen’s Award for Enterprise winner Armadilla.

The Wavegarden Scotland development, which is expected to open in 2022, is set to bring long term socio-economic, recreational and tourism benefits to the local community of Ratho in the region of £11 million per annum and create about 130 jobs.