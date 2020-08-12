Virgin Money glazing adds to growth of ‘Glassgow’

City's transformation







Glasgow towers: Carrick Building, Bothwell Street and West Nile Street schemes are changing the cityscape

Another step has been taken in Glasgow’s transition into “Glassgow” as work begins covering Virgin Money’s new HQ in three acres of glazing.

HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street, will become Glasgow’s largest single office building, equivalent to the size of nearly 50 tennis courts with the façade predominantly made from recyclable glass and aluminium.

It will add to the growing number of glass-faced towers spreading among the city’s Victorian heritage buildings which are changing the visual character of the city.

Other planned glass towers include an NYX hotel in West Nile Street replacing the Iron Horse pub which dates back to 1872. There are plans for new apartments on the site of a former nightclub at 520-522 Sauchiehall Street, and a 14-floor office block at Carrick Square on Broomielaw.

The glazing on 177 Bothwell Street is in keeping with modern demands for higher thermal and environmental performance ratings. It is the clearest and most colourless available, making the best use of natural daylight throughout the office building.

The glazing will be installed using an innovative monorail system to erect the panels – the first time this technique has been used in Scotland.

Responding to the Covid pandemic HFD Group recently announced a series of enhanced design features focussed on hygiene, health and wellbeing, removing many of the building’s ‘touch points’ and using technology to simplify occupiers’ experience of the building.

It is set for completion in Q3 2021, with a large section pre-let to Virgin Money for its new headquarters, while HFD Group’s serviced offices business will occupy 65,000 sq ft.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, added: “With 177 Bothwell Street’s extensive floorplates, it is important from a wellbeing perspective to maximise the natural light coming into the space.

“Specifying the highest performance glazing is a key part of achieving the environmental and sustainability standards we have set for the building.”