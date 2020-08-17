Valeur quits as IoD chair over time constraints

BREAKING NEWS

Charlotte Valeur says the IoD is on a journey

Charlotte Valeur has resigned as chairman of the Institute of Directors saying it needs someone better placed to handle the role in the current pandemic.

Ms Valeur said in a letter to members that it was “with deep regret” that she had decided to step down.

“In recent months it has become clear that the IoD is going through “a stage in its evolution where it is likely to need increasing levels of hands-on involvement from its chair, and more than was anticipated by either myself or the Council when I took on the role in 2018,” she said.

“I have concluded that I will find it difficult to provide this amount of time during the pandemic being resident in Jersey and in a vulnerable household.

“It is with regret therefore that I have decided to step aside to allow the IoD to appoint a chair with more time available.”

She said that as is the same for many membership organisations, the IoD is on a”journey of change” ,adding that the direction to become more member-led has been set as has an increased focus on corporate governance and director qualifications.

“This is all in the spirit of what I came to the IoD to do two years ago and I am so pleased to see so many engaged members representing us as a body.

“I firmly believe that we, as a body, have an important role to play in driving greater public trust in directors and the businesses we serve.”

The Nomination Committee of the IoD is meeting this evening to discuss the appointment of an interim chair.

Ms Valeur discovered five years ago that she is autistic and spoke about it publicly for the first time last month.

“I have for some years wanted to serve as a director of a FTSE 100 company,” she said. “but even now at 56 I’m afraid there may be some board positions I will not get as a result of this.”