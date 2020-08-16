Main Menu

Two recruits for Davidson Chalmers Stewart

By a Daily Business reporter | August 17, 2020

Steven McAllister and Chala McKenna

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has bolstered its environment, waste and renewables team with the appointment of Steven McAllister as an associate and Chala McKenna as a senior solicitor.

Mr McAllister joins from the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

Ms McKenna worked for six years as in-house solicitor at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Laura Tainsh, lead partner in the team, said: “They both bring valuable but different in-house experience which will further strengthen our team and provide a new perspective which will be invaluable to our clients.”

