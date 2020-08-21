Main Menu

Initial accident report

Tragic Stonehaven train was travelling at 73mph

By a Daily Business reporter | August 21, 2020

Tragic scene: carriages strewn across the track at Carmont

Rail investigators say the train which crashed in Aberdeenshire last week, leaving three men dead, had reached almost 73mph before hitting a landslip.

Driver Brett McCullough, a 45-year-old local man, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the accident on 12 August as the train was derailed in a wooded gorge near Stonehaven. Six other passengers were injured.

An initial report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said a speed of 72.8 mph had been recorded which was “within the maximum permitted of 75 mph (120 km/h) on this stretch of line”.

The driver had reversed the 6:38am Aberdeen to Glasgow service after reports of a landslip further south during an overnight storm.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has asked Network Rail to produce an interim report by 1 September.

