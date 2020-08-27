Stewart bolsters Topolytics’ management team

Waste management

Waste analytics company Topolytics has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Jane Stewart as non-executive director.

A qualified chartered accountant, Ms Stewart has spent decades in the fields of investment, corporate finance, venture capital and private equity across Europe.

Most recently she was strategy director and chief financial officer at William Tracey Group.

She is also chairman of Zero Waste Scotland’s circular economy investment fund.

Ms Stewart said: “My key role will be to guide the firm on strategy, funding and international expansion.”

CEO Dr Michael Groves said: “Jane is an invaluable member of our senior management team.

“Not only is she highly skilled in finance and corporate strategy but she has an intimate knowledge of the waste and recycling sector through her work with the William Tracey Group and Zero Waste Scotland.”