Tony Macaroni unveils plan to create 100 UK restaurants

2,000 jobs plan for sector

Tony Macaroni: Serving up new jobs

Restaurant group, Tony Macaroni, is poised to inject new life into the struggling sector by rolling out its franchise throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Glasgow-based chain’s boss Sep Marini says the move could see up to £50 million invested in the creation of 100 restaurants and up to 2,000 much-needed jobs. It would see a Tony Macaroni restaurant in every UK town and city.

The company, part of the Viva Italia Group, has seen opportunities for franchisees to pick up available sites that have become available during the pandemic.

While the food and drink sector has suffered a huge financial hit, Mr Marini says it is already starting to show positive signs of growth as lockdown measures ease.

He said: “The next year to 18 months will be exciting for everyone at Tony Macaroni. We are perfectly positioned to come out of the Covid-19 storm stronger and better than ever.

“Our restaurants have already seen pleasing levels of trade since lockdown began to be lifted.

“Ultimately, I want the brand to become a prized fixture in every city and large town across the UK – and whilst we will continue to open more restaurants ourselves across Scotland, the time is right for us to offer experienced franchise operators, with the best locations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the chance to bring this much loved brand into their portfolios.”

Mr Marini said that the widespread availability of quality sites in city centres, retail parks and shopping malls – the three key areas Tony Macaroni’s franchise model is targeting – means the opportunity is there for enterprising individuals to successfully launch their own franchise.

He added: “Our new franchise model includes making sure new restaurants only open in prime locations, so that they have every opportunity to succeed.”

Tony Macaroni opened its first restaurant in 2007 and now has 19 restaurants under its umbrella. It currently employs 500 people across Scotland and Northern Ireland.