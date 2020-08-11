Swinney faces confidence vote despite exams u-turn

Grades reversed

John Swinney: apology

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, still faces a no confidence vote on Thursday despite apologising for the school grades fiasco and cancelling the results of those pupils who were downgraded.

Instead, results will be based on teacher estimates. Those pupils who saw SQA moderation lead to increased grades will keep those grades.

Nearly 120,000 grades were lowered and the reductions disproportionately hit young people from poorer backgrounds.

“I have listened and the message is clear. They don’t just want an apology, they want to see this fixed and that is exactly what I will now do.

“To resolve this issue all downgraded awards will be withdrawn. I am directing the SQA to re-issue those awards based solely on teacher or lecturer judgement,” he told MSPs.

Despite his climbdown the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems all still support a no-confidence vote in Mr Swinney on Thursda. However, he may survive after meeting the conditions the Greens had set for supporting him.

Comment: Mr Swinney may find solace by getting back to business