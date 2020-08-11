Sunak may ditch autumn budget over new Covid wave

Statement under review

Rishi Sunak is said to be weighing options

Chancellor Rishi Sunak may postpone his planned autumn budget if Britain is hit by a big second wave of the coronavirus.

While Mr Sunak expects to deliver his budget as planned, anxiety over a possible autumn COVID-19 spike could put big public spending decisions on hold until the crisis subsides, according to the Financial Times.

Britain risks a second wave of COVID-19 in the winter twice as large as the initial outbreak, according to a study published last week.The government wants all pupils to return to school by early September, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling this a national priority.

If the budget is postponed — probably until spring 2021 — Mr Sunak would still be expected to produce a “mini-spending review” in the autumn, allocating spending to departments for just a single year, the FT said.