Main Menu

Statement under review

Sunak may ditch autumn budget over new Covid wave

| August 11, 2020

Rishi Sunak is said to be weighing options

Chancellor Rishi Sunak may postpone his planned autumn budget if Britain is hit by a big second wave of the coronavirus.

While Mr Sunak expects to deliver his budget as planned, anxiety over a possible autumn COVID-19 spike could put big public spending decisions on hold until the crisis subsides, according to the Financial Times.

Britain risks a second wave of COVID-19 in the winter twice as large as the initial outbreak, according to a study published last week.The government wants all pupils to return to school by early September, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling this a national priority.

If the budget is postponed — probably until spring 2021 — Mr Sunak would still be expected to produce a “mini-spending review” in the autumn, allocating spending to departments for just a single year, the FT said.

News, Economy & Markets, Politics, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Keith Neilson

Craneware to raise £80m for acquisition spree

Keith Neilson: pledges (pic: Terry Murden) Healthcare software developer Craneware plans to raise £80 millionRead More

John Swinney delivers Budget

Swinney faces confidence vote despite exams u-turn

John Swinney: apology John Swinney, the Education Secretary, still faces a no confidence vote onRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.